Winter the Dolphin is moving into a new home

Clearwater Marine Aquarium opens a new dolphin complex for Winter and its other rescued dolphins

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium's most famous resident is moving into a new home. On Wednesday, July 29, Winter the Dolphin is moving into a new, state of the art habitat in CMA's new Ruth and J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex.

The Stone Dolphin Complex is part of the aquarium's $80 million expansion project. It features a 1.5 million gallon habitat for Winter and her friends Hope, PJ, Nicholas, and Hemingway. The new habitat triples CMA's dolphin pool space, which the aquarium says will allow them to care for additional rescued animals.

For guests, the complex features nine viewing windows, including the 40-foot wide by 14-foot tall Kate Tiedemann and Ellen Cotton Main Dolphin Pool and Observation Window.