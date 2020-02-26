MILWAUKEE — They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder and, honestly, any picture of one's pet is a cute one.

The Wisconsin Humane Society this week launched one of the more unique fundraisers lately, asking people for $15 and a picture of their pet. In turn, volunteers and staff will send back a drawing.

You might get an incredible work of art featuring Buddy or Fluffy... or something a bit more unique.

"We’re a whole lot better at caring for animals than we are at drawing them," the humane society wrote on its Facebook page. "You *might* get one of our extremely talented artists, but we’ll be honest… you’ll probably get someone who can’t draw their way out of a paper bag."

Marking director Allie Christman said Wednesday afternoon the organization has received hundreds of pictures and close to $10,000 in donations since launching the fundraiser a day earlier.

It has since surpassed that amount, and staff plans on turning off the "donate" button -- but keep the pictures coming, Christman said.

