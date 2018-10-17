CHIPLEY, Fla. -- A reward is being offered for anyone who can help locate a missing wolf that ran off from a preserve in the Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Michael tore through the region.

The gray wolf, named Tahané, is not aggressive and does not pose a threat to anyone, according to a Facebook post from the Seacrest Wolf Preserve.

Its handlers say the wolf was "traumatized by Hurricane Michael," which caused him to flee into the woods. He last was seen in the Vernon, Holmes Valley area.

According to the preserve, Tahané has spent the past 16 years serving as sort of an education ambassador to the public.

Once he's been located, officials want to tranquilize him to bring him back home.

People are asked not to shoot him, instead to call 850-381-2318 or send a message on their Facebook page with any information.

