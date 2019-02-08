ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman went into a North Carolina animal shelter and asked for the two dogs that had been there the longest and with the most special needs.

"I'm here to take them both home with me," she told the shelter staff.

The Ashville Humane Society said the woman, identified as Leslie, went home with Sam, who has extensive medical issues, and Brutus, who has severe separation anxiety.

"As she walked them to the car, Leslie talked softly to these two sweet souls, with their creaky joints and grey muzzles, who have been through so much hardship," the shelter wrote. "She told both Sam and Brutus that they now had a family to love them for the rest of their days."

Video from the Humane Society shows Leslie talking about why she adopted the dogs.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.