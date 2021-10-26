Tampa firefighters rescue Ybor City baby chicks from storm drain

Thanks to the fire department, one mother hen is back with her babies.

TAMPA, Fla. — We love Ybor City for its delicious restaurants, rich culture, and most of all, for the famous chickens that walk the historical streets.

So when one mother hen's babies took a tumble into a city storm drain Tuesday morning, Tampa Fire Rescue had to jump into action.

Photos tweeted by the fire department show the firefighters removing a metal grate and using a net to scoop up four baby birds that got stuck below the surface.

Thanks to the firefighters of truck 1-A, the chicks were safely reunited with their mom.