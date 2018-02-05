Cue the John Williams score from "Jaws," there's a great white shark off Southwest Florida.

A juvenile female named YETI, described as "lifely," surfaced over the weekend, according to the shark research group Ocearch.

YETI is named after the company YETI, which produces coolers and other gear.

She was tagged on Oct. 17, 2016, off Nantucket, Massachusetts. At the time she measured just over 11 feet and tipped the scales at 960 pounds.

YETI surfaced dozens of times off New England.

Scientists at Ocearch capture, tag and release sharks to better understand their life cycle.

The tags "ping" when the shark's dorsal fin breaks the surface.

YETI pinged in early April off Florida Bay. Then again on Sunday. She has traveled 4,238 miles since being tagged in 2016

She even has a Twitter account with nearly 2,400 followers.

Ocearch tracks dozens of sharks, mostly female great whites.

Hilton the great white shark "pinged" off the east coast in March and early April and has recently surfaced in the panhandle area.

YETI tweeted, "Heading up the coast of Florida, maybe I'll bump into @HiltonTheShark!"

