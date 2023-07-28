x
Zoo Atlanta tiger celebrates roarin' 20th birthday

Chelsea, the zoo's Sumatran tiger, had her own cardboard flapper dress, which was painted with pearls and tiger stripes, of course!

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta's tiger Chelsea celebrated her 20th birthday in true 1920s style with a Gatsby-themed party! 

The Sumatran tiger's celebration was the "bee's knees" -- complete with a "Welcome to Chelsea's Roaring 20s" birthday sign. She also had a very fashionable cardboard flapper dress, which was painted with pearls and tiger stripes, of course! 

Zoo Atlanta also said she had a special birthday treat with all of her favorite scents. 

"Happy Birthday lovely lady!" the zoo said wrote on its Facebook page. 

