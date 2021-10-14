Watch live: Zoo Miami camera shows bald eagle couple rebuilding nest

The zoo reportedly invested "thousands of dollars" to install a high-definition camera system to allow any activity to be seen around the world.

MIAMI — Zoo Miami is giving bird lovers the chance to look into the life of a bald eagle couple who rebuilt their nest after a storm destroyed the previous one.

Workers had to rescue a bald eagle chick who fell out of a nest that was destroyed by a storm on March 13, the zoo explained on its website.

After months of rehabilitation, the eaglet was released back to the wild in August.

The parents of the eaglet, who have been together for more than a decade, seem to not have any luck in raising chicks, which could be because of the instability of the nest site they kept returning to, the zoo wrote.

With this in mind, Ron and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment teamed up with Lloyd and Wildlife Rescue of Dade County to build a stable platform where the eagles can build a stronger nest.

After a time, the couple finally flew onto the platform and began rebuilding their nest.

"Recently, the time spent at the nest is becoming more regular with both adult birds seen on the nest either by themselves or together, usually in the morning, almost on a daily basis," Zoo Miami wrote.

"The hope is that as the female gets closer to laying, their time at the nest will continue to increase."

The team reportedly invested "thousands of dollars" to install a high-definition camera system to allow any activity at the platform to be live-streamed online.

The live stream can be watched below: