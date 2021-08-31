ZooTampa at Lowry Park receives rescued baby manatee

The female manatee weighed in at 44 lbs.

TAMPA, Fla — ZooTampa at Lowry Park just received one of its newest patients this week: a female baby manatee.

Weighing in at 44 lbs, the manatee is the smallest rescued orphan calf the David A Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center has treated, ZooTampa said in a Facebook post.

According to the zoo, its state-of-the-art manatee critical care center is one of only two places that takes orphan calves in.

The calf was found in the Gulf of Mexico, near Venice, Florida. Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium and Florida Fish and Wildlife made the rescue and brought the stranded calf to ZooTampa's care center.