ZooTampa to expand habitat for Florida panthers, other endangered species

Zoo staff members say the extra space will allow them to care for and protect more injured and endangered animals in the future.

TAMPA, Fla — ZooTampa broke ground Wednesday on its new “Florida Wilds” expansion which, beginning next year, will provide extra space and habitat for the zoo’s endangered Florida panthers and protected black bears.

The zoo is currently home to three Florida panthers and three black bears that were previously rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and deemed non-releasable.

The upcoming expansion will allow ZooTampa to care for and protect future bears and panthers that are injured and can’t return to the wild.

“The reason that we’re here is not just to have animals in zoos. We’re here to protect and preserve wildlife,” said ZooTampa CEO Joe Couceiro.

The expansion is part of the zoo’s long-term master plan and was made possible by funding from the state of Florida and private donors.

The zoo has already upgraded habitats for its endangered red wolves, skunks and owls.

“It’s something that I’ve grown up with and watched change and evolve over time,” said conservationist and long-time zoo supporter Mallory Dimmitt. “I hope future kids get inspired to want to learn more."

Molly Lippincott is the curator of the Florida and Manatee exhibits and says the changes will allow for all of the resident panthers and bears to be displayed at the same time.

“Currently we have to rotate those animals on habitat and this will give us that chance to have them all out at once,” said Lippincott.

The expanded Florida panther habitat is expected to be completed in March of 2022 with additional expansions happening as part of the zoo’s long-term master plan.