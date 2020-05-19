ZooTampa opens May 29: Here's what to expect

Guests won't be required to wear a mask, but they're recommended to.

TAMPA, Fla. — Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park said it's just about ready to welcome back guests of all ages.

The zoo announced it received approval from city and county leaders to reopen to the public on Friday, May 29. Part of that approval process included developing a plan to operate the zoo safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leaders believe the new guidelines "ensure public safety" and help put the public at ease by reopening the business and outdoor space.

"We’ve all felt the anxiety and stress of the pandemic on people, including children.” said Joe Couceiro, president and CEO of ZooTampa. "Outdoor experiences and connecting with nature and wildlife are healing and bring comfort to people.

"The Zoo can provide restorative family experiences that are within the recommended guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19."

The plan includes new guest protocols and these key changes:

Limiting the number of guests to 50 percent of zoo capacity

Enforcing 6 feet or more of social distancing

Restricting the zoo's indoor venues to 50 percent capacity and emphasizing outdoor seating with staff supervision

Adding safety and thermal monitoring stations at the entrance

Hiring on-site EMTs

Providing personal protective equipment to employees and offering disposable masks to guests for free

Communicating and training employees on new safety protocols

Shifting the start of Zoo Camp to the week of June 22

While the zoo has been closed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, animal care staff have still been there looking after the 1,100 animals who live at the zoo.

