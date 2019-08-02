Think your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend deserves a gift this Valentine's Day?

Maybe he or she cheated -- or just continues to bug you.

Well, we've found the perfect opportunity to get that anger off your chest in a healthy way.

A Texas zoo is offering to name a cockroach after your former significant other and feed it to meerkats.

That's right! The El Paso Zoo is asking people to send Facebook messages with their former lovers' names. Then, at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, you'll be able to tune in to a webcam showing the small carnivores devouring those pesky cockroaches.

The must-see event, dubbed "Quit Bugging Me," will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

"This is a fun way to get the community involved in our daily enrichment activities," El Paso Zoo event coordinator Sarah Borrego told CBS News. "The meerkats love to get cockroaches as a snack, and what better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than by feeding them a cockroach named after your ex?"

The El Paso Zoo isn't the only place offering this non-traditional therapy for broken hearts.

The Hemsley Conservation Centre in southeast London is advertising a similar Valentine's Day revenge concept. That one isn't free, though.

Anyone interested in participating in the London version needs to cough up two dollars. But, in return, they'll get an emailed certificate that reads: “I’ve named a cockroach at the Hemsley Conservation Centre in not so loving memory of my worthless ex!”

