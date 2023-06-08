ZooTampa begins pre-design stage of 20-year expansion plan

Tampa Tomorrow, which focuses on real estate news around the bay, posted the announcement on Instagram.

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park has officially begun the pre-design stages for future expansion and the transformation of the zoo over the next 20 years.

Tampa Tomorrow, which focuses on real estate news around the bay, posted the announcement with images on Instagram on Tuesday.

"During this phase of analysis that occurs after some form of funding is available and the design can begin!" Tampa Tomorrow wrote in its caption.

The zoo announced its new plans for future expansion and the transformation of the zoo back in December.

From a new nature and entertainment district to connect residents and zoo visitors to the riverfront, to immersive wildlife exhibits, the expansion will enhance visitors' experiences.

"ZooTampa is raising funds for the planned $125 million transformation, which will progressively increase opportunities for friends and families to form lasting connections with animals, expand public education initiatives, and drive local and regional economic growth," the zoo said in a news release.

The zoo is planning for a new South America-themed section that will include a nature and entertainment zone that expands public access to the city of Tampa's commitment to nature, wildlife and green spaces, ZooTampa says. Zoo leaders say the transformation will increase economic activity by 42 percent in Hillsborough County and bring in nearly $1 million in additional tax dollars for the county annually.