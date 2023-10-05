Here's the newest animal arrival at ZooTampa

The newborn male calf doesn't yet have a name.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's a big week for a big baby at ZooTampa at Lowry Park where staff is celebrating the birth of a southern white rhino.

The nearly 100-pound calf was born Tuesday evening and is the 9th birth of the species at the Tampa zoo, officials announced.

“We are excited to welcome another healthy calf,” said Chris Massaro, the senior vice president of zoological operations in a statement. The baby appears to be doing well with his mother, a 19-year-old rhino named Kidogo.

"Kidogo did great with the birth of her sixth baby, and she is being very attentive," Massaro continued. "The birth is also special for first-time dad, Mufasa. The calf is a critical step in our continued effort to save the imperiled species from extinction."

It's believed there are a little more than 16,800 southern white rhinos left in the wild across 11 African countries. ZooTampa has seven rhinos on its property: male Mufasa; females Kidogo, Alake, Fugo; and juveniles Ruby and Kayin and the new male calf.

Officials say Kidogo was paired with Mufasa as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plans, which helps animals at risk of extinction to have a chance for sustained survival. Southern white rhinos are considered "near threatened" after decades of efforts to increase their population, according to the World Wildlife Foundation.

The youngest arrival has a lot of growth yet in the years ahead — rhinos grow to 12-13 feet long and up to 6 feet from hoof to shoulder, weighing at least 4,000 pounds, the zoo said.