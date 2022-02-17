Locally-filmed 'Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa' returns Feb. 20

Season three premieres this month on Nat Geo Wild.

TAMPA, Fla. — The behind-the-scenes TV series "Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa" returns Feb. 20 on Nat Geo Wild.

The 12-part series follows the team caring for the more than 1,300 animals who live at ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

The zoo says camera crews have followed everything from the birth of an endangered orangutan to the rehabilitation and release of a manatee back into the wild.

“The show is a powerful global tool in our efforts to inspire people to join us in saving animals in our backyards and through the world,” VP of Animal Care Chris Massaro wrote in a statement. “Through entertainment, we are able to educate and raise the awareness of conservation issues impacting the future of wildlife.”

Remedy Television + Branded, an Emmy Award-winning and Tampa-based video production company, produces the series. Episodes air at 9 p.m. Sundays on Nat Geo Wild and appear Wednesdays on Disney+.

The new episodes that will begin airing in February are technically part of season three. Fans will be pleased to know a fourth season is already being filmed.