TAMPA, Fla. — The first-ever koala baby to be born at ZooTampa has started to peek out of its mother's pouch, zoo staff announced Wednesday.

The "joey," which started off as an embryo the size of a jellybean, has officially made the journey to mama Ceduna's pouch, where it will finish its final stage of pouch life development with papa Heathcliff nearby.

Koalas are marsupials and are initially blind and earless. The joey relies on natural instincts and strong senses of touch and smell to find the way from the birth canal to the mother's pouch.

Zoo staff says the new joey will be welcomed into the zoo's Australia habitat and Wallaroo Station.

"The animal care team continues to monitor Ceduna and her baby closely as the joey's exciting development continues," said the zoo's veterinarian, Lauren Smith.

Guests may soon be able to spot the joey clinging to Ceduna on her back or belly as the mom "practices her yoga poses." The joey will cling to its mother until it reaches one year old and can climb trees on its own.

Guests can also get up close and personal with the koalas through the Koala Photo Encounter, where they can receive a photo and meet Heathcliff.

Ceduna arrived at the zoo in 2015 and Heathcliff arrived at the zoo in 2014 as part of the zoo's participation in the Species Survival Plan to conserve the marsupial species.

“We are proud to support conservation initiatives both at home and beyond,” said Dr. Larry Killmar, senior vice president and chief zoological officer at ZooTampa. “Our partnership with the Australian government allows us to support the goals and objectives of the Koala Species Survival Plan.”

Koalas eat eucalyptus plants, which are poisonous to other animals, but the marsupials have a digestive tract which breaks down the plant's toxins. Mature koalas typically spend up to five hours feeding on plant leaves every day and usually spend the rest of the day sleeping.

Koalas spend up to 95 percent of their lives alone.

