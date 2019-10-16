TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa has welcomed a new addition to its family.

A baby yellow-footed Rock-wallaby peeked out of its mom’s pouch this week, making its big debut.

This is the fourth successful birth at ZooTampa for yellow-footed Rock-wallabies, a near-threatened marsupial.

Rock-wallabies are native to South Australia, New South Wales and southwest Queensland. According to the Australian Wildlife Conservancy, Rock-wallabies' conservation status is vulnerable with an estimated 2,000 left in South Australia, 250 in New South Wales and an unknown amount in southwest Queensland.

The conservancy outlines that the Rock-wallaby population was drastically reduced following European settlement. During this time, the species was hunted for sport, fur trade and preyed on by introduced predators. Some of the current threats to the species include competition for food and shelter, catastrophic events and isolated colonies.

The species is now “generally restricted to protected areas that are actively managed to abate threats,” according to the conservancy.

Leading the work for the conservation of this species done by organizations like the Australian Wildlife Conservancy and ZooTampa to hold high importance.

If you want to visit the zoo’s adorable new addition, you can find it in the Wallaroo Station area.

