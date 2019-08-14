10News Reporter Bobby Lewis shares inspirational stories of people around the Tampa Bay area out on the road.

He recently told us about a 13-year-old boy named Campbell Hendrix who has been running all summer to help raise money for his best friend's mother.

Amanda Raffenaud has stage 4 breast cancer, and she was shocked that he wanted to do this for her. Amanda wanted more than anything to be able to run a mile with Campbell.

Wednesday was the day. Amanda shared this on Instagram. It was the finish line where people were cheering them on.

