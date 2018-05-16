LARGO, Fla. - Aqua bike cycling classes are starting to pop up around the country, and the city of Largo just started offering them at their Southwest pool.

Aqua bike cycling is like a spin class, but in water. The specially-designed cycle sits on the bottom of the pool. You pedal it just like any other stationary bike with the resistance coming from flat paddles on the bottom of the pedals.

Instructors take you through the class, which includes pedaling standing up, sitting down, frontwards, backwards and even getting off the bike to do body weight exercises in the water.

Classes in Largo are Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

In June, a Tuesday class will be offered from 6:15 p.m. -7 p.m. Classes cost $7 for members and $14 for non-members.

