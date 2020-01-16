BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn — A 12-year-old girl in Blount County died suddenly of the flu this week, her family said.

According to her obituary, Paloma Olivia Harris died on Jan. 14, 2020 at UT Medical Center.

“Paloma loved so easily. She had a light and charisma that with just one encounter with her you would remember her for life. She was so perfect in every way. A beautiful little girl with so much love to give. Paloma had such a bright future with endless opportunities. She will continue to stay with us all through memories of her sly smile, humor and dance moves,” her obituary said.

Paloma Harris

Submitted by family

A memorial service is set for Friday, Jan. 17 at Rio Revolution on Lamar Alexander Parkway at 6:30 p.m. If you’d like to send her family a sympathy card or make a memorial or funeral fund donation, click here.

UT Medical Center has recorded three flu deaths this season so far.

Flu activity has been high in Tennessee for weeks. About 10 million cases have been reported this season in the U.S., and about 87,000 people have been hospitalized, according to the CDC.

