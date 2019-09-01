Have a tissue ready for this story.

Blue Room Photography posted a most-touching daddy-daughter dance it took at a Point Clear, Alabama, wedding recently.

According to USA Today, Mary Roberts, the new Mary Butts, wanted to dance with her father Jim Roberts, though he is suffering from incurable brain cancer.

At her wedding Dec. 29, she led him and his wheelchair around the floor to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance."

As you can see, there wasn't a dry eye in the house. And when you see it, there probably won't be a dry eye in your house, either.

