Beer, Bolts, Busch Gardens: Theme park celebrates Lightning win with free beer

For the entire month of July, guests can visit the Garden Gate Café to receive two 7-ounce complimentary beers.

TAMPA, Fla. — How 'bout a cold brew in some Bolts blue?

Drake said it best, we "goin' back to back", and now Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is celebrating the Lightning's two back-to-back championships with back-to-back free beer!

For the remainder of July, guests can visit the Garden Gate Café to receive two 7-ounce complimentary beers each time they visit the park, Busch Gardens says.

The special will be available daily from 11:30 a.m. until one hour before the park closes.

Toast to the Bolts' back-to-back championships with FREE beer! 🍻 Now through July 31, guests 21+ can enjoy two complimentary 7 oz. beers per day at Garden Gate Café. pic.twitter.com/KcAIkGB8vv — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) July 8, 2021

The Bolts became back-to-back champions when they beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay will have the chance to celebrate along the Hillsborough River on Monday, July 12.

Beginning around 10 a.m., players will get onto boats at Davis Islands. The parade is set to start around 11 a.m.

It will follow the same route as last year. You can find a map of the parade route here.