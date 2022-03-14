Here's when CBS shows are airing during March Madness

CBS is broadcasting live coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

TAMPA, Fla. — The usual pre-primetime favorites like "Wheel of Fortune," "Jeopardy!" and more won't be on TV at their usual times during March Madness, while other shows will be on hiatus.

With coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament ongoing on CBS and 10 Tampa Bay, you'll want to adjust your schedule and double-check the DVR.

The tournament will get into full swing with the first round on March 17 and March 18 and will keep up the pace through the championship game on April 4.

So, what does that mean for your favorite shows?

The following programming will be on hiatus (don't worry you won't miss an episode) while CBS is broadcasting live coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament on March 17-18:

"Let's Make A Deal"

"10 Tampa Bay Midday"

"The Young and the Restless"

"The Bold and the Beautiful"

"The Talk"

"Daily Blast Live" will also not air live but can be streamed here.

During the same time frame, "10 Tampa Bay Nightside" is slated to air at midnight while "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" will air at 12:35 a.m. and "The Late Late Show with James Corden" will air at 1:37 a.m.

Fan-favorite "Wheel of Fortune," which normally would come on nightly at 7 p.m., will air in its entirety at 4 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. "Jeopardy!" is scheduled to begin thereafter at 4:30 a.m.

Impacts to programming from March 24-27 will involve fewer shows. The following programs will air at the same adjusted times as the week prior (as listed above):

"10 Tampa Bay Nightside"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"Wheel of Fortune"

"Jeopardy!"