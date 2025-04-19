How to celebrate Earth Day 2021 around Tampa Bay

Earth Day is April 22; and while this year it is celebrated on a Thursday, there’s plenty to do around Tampa Bay all week long.
DYK: The first Earth Day celebration took place in 1970!
Check out these 10 events to spark some love for the outdoors and excitement for our planet:
🌎 Earth Day Celebration | Thursday, April 22
10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Al Lopez Park, Tampa
Free
🌎 Earth Day Pop-Up Market | Saturday, April 24
4-7 p.m.
Muddy Water Kava and Tea, St. Pete
Free; BOGO deals
🌎 Tampa Bay Watch Earth Day Cleanup | Saturday, April 24
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Four different locations
Free; ages 12+
🌎 St. Pete Youth Farm Celebrates Earth Day | Saturday, April 24
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
1664 12th St S, St Petersburg
Free
🌎 Celebrate Earth Day with BOOYAH! | April 19-25
Bulla Gastrobar, 930 S Howard Ave., Tampa
$1 from every Jalapeno Margarita purchase will be donated to the protection of our world’s environment
🌎 SOHO Cycling Earth Day Cleanup | Thursday, April 22
9-11 a.m.
Cypress Point Park, Tampa
Free
🌎 Earth Day Member Night | Thursday, April 22
5:30-9 p.m.
The Florida Aquarium, Tampa
Members can reserve a set time
🌎 Earth Day Clean-Up with BarrieHaus Beer Co | Saturday, April 24
9:30-11:30 a.m.
BarrieHaus Beer Co., 1403 E. 5th Ave., Tampa
🌎 Deep Root Yoga | Thursday, April 22
6-7 p.m.
Hyde Park Village, Tampa
Free
🌎 Earth Day Celebration | April 22-25
The Don Cesar, St. Pete Beach
4-Day event
Free
