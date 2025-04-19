x
How to celebrate Earth Day 2021 around Tampa Bay

Earth Day is April 22, so don't miss out on these events happening around the area.

Earth Day is April 22; and while this year it is celebrated on a Thursday, there’s plenty to do around Tampa Bay all week long.

DYK: The first Earth Day celebration took place in 1970!

Check out these 10 events to spark some love for the outdoors and excitement for our planet:

🌎 Earth Day Celebration | Thursday, April 22

10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Al Lopez Park, Tampa

Free

🌎 Earth Day Pop-Up Market | Saturday, April 24

4-7 p.m.

Muddy Water Kava and Tea, St. Pete

Free; BOGO deals

🌎 Tampa Bay Watch Earth Day Cleanup | Saturday, April 24

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Four different locations

Free; ages 12+

🌎 St. Pete Youth Farm Celebrates Earth Day | Saturday, April 24

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1664 12th St S, St Petersburg

Free

🌎 Celebrate Earth Day with BOOYAH! | April 19-25

Bulla Gastrobar, 930 S Howard Ave., Tampa

$1 from every Jalapeno Margarita purchase will be donated to the protection of our world’s environment

🌎 SOHO Cycling Earth Day Cleanup | Thursday, April 22

9-11 a.m.

Cypress Point Park, Tampa

Free

🌎 Earth Day Member Night | Thursday, April 22

5:30-9 p.m.

The Florida Aquarium, Tampa

Members can reserve a set time

🌎 Earth Day Clean-Up with BarrieHaus Beer Co | Saturday, April 24

9:30-11:30 a.m.

BarrieHaus Beer Co., 1403 E. 5th Ave., Tampa

Tickets $10

🌎 Deep Root Yoga | Thursday, April 22

6-7 p.m.

Hyde Park Village, Tampa

Free

🌎 Earth Day Celebration | April 22-25

The Don Cesar, St. Pete Beach

4-Day event

Free

