Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Life

How to celebrate Memorial Day 2021 around Tampa Bay

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31. Here are a few events around Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Memorial Day is this Monday, May 31. The holiday honoring the military is sometimes confused with Veterans Day. Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May and honors the men and women who died serving in our military. 

It is a time to reflect on the American patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend the United States. 

The best way to acknowledge Memorial Day is by honoring the fallen through a memorial service or celebration, or laying flowers and planting flags on graves at a local veterans cemetery.

And yes, Memorial Day is recognized as the start of summer festivities, so here are a few celebrations and events around Tampa Bay this weekend.

Memorial Day Remember and Honor

3-8 p.m.

Indian Rocks VFW 10094, Largo

Free

Memorial Day Weekend at Florida Avenue Brewing

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Florida Avenue Brewing, Wesley Chapel 

Free

Memorial Weekend Brunch at Steelbach

11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Steelbach, Tampa

Memorial Day Super Yacht Cruise

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

YachtStarship, Tampa

Memorial Day at Dog Bar

2-9 p.m.

Dog Bar St. Pete

Free

Tomkats Jazz Orchestra - Memorial Day Concert

7-9:30 p.m.

Blue Parrot, St. Pete Beach

Free

