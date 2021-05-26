How to celebrate Memorial Day 2021 around Tampa Bay

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31. Here are a few events around Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Memorial Day is this Monday, May 31. The holiday honoring the military is sometimes confused with Veterans Day. Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May and honors the men and women who died serving in our military.

It is a time to reflect on the American patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and defend the United States.

The best way to acknowledge Memorial Day is by honoring the fallen through a memorial service or celebration, or laying flowers and planting flags on graves at a local veterans cemetery.

And yes, Memorial Day is recognized as the start of summer festivities, so here are a few celebrations and events around Tampa Bay this weekend.

3-8 p.m.

Indian Rocks VFW 10094, Largo

Free

11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Florida Avenue Brewing, Wesley Chapel

Free

11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Steelbach, Tampa

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

YachtStarship, Tampa

2-9 p.m.

Dog Bar St. Pete

Free

7-9:30 p.m.

Blue Parrot, St. Pete Beach

Free