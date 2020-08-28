Photographer Clyde Butcher captures stunning images of Myakka River

His work will be on display through Sept. 6 in Bradenton.

BRADENTON, Fla — A world-renowned landscape photographer is bringing his talents to the Tampa Bay area.

Years ago, Clyde Butcher withdrew to the Everglades after his son died. He wanted nature to help him heal.

While there, Butcher worked on black-and-white landscape photography to capture the calming beauty of nature. More recently, he's been focusing on the Myakka River.

He has a special exhibition that runs until Sept. 6 at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton. It's called Myakka River: A Florida Treasure, and it features 30 of Butcher's black-and-white portraits of the state park and surrounding areas.

The exhibition is supposed to be a welcoming place for people seeking moments of peace and serenity during uncertain times.

Click here to learn more about Butcher and get directions to his Big Cypress and Venice galleries.

