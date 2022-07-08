There are five generations in the Carson family.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A lifelong Cobb County resident is ringing in her 100th birthday.

Callie Bennett Carson, born on July 8 in 1922, was married for 64 years and 11 months to late husband, William Carson. The couple, who were members of the Christian Travel Club, traveled the world together visiting all 50 states and The Holy Land.

The marriage brought them four daughters, eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Carson was able to live and drive alone until the age of 93. Now, her daughters, all of whom worked for the State of Georgia for more than 30 years before retiring, take turns staying with her.

Carson isn't the only one with longevity in her family: Another family member will soon join her in the 100-year-old club. Her husband's first cousin, Dot Potillo, will also be celebrating their 100th birthday this July.