A couple planned a Blue Ridge Mountains wedding, with green hills and a teepee. But Hurricane Florence has them scrambling to put together a Florida wedding.

The Naples Daily News reports Sam Hajjar and Hayley Watts were engaged two years ago and planned to marry Saturday in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

RELATED: Track Hurricane Florence

In the face of Florence, however, they canceled their plans and quickly moved the nuptials to Tallahassee.

Three days before their wedding, they were scrambling for a venue, flowers and a cake.

Fortunately, most of their friends are in the Tallahassee area.

"I'm just thankful that I can be here with friends and family that can help me with everything," Watts said. "I would have literally had a mental breakdown without them — I would have eloped to Florence or something."

For more, read the Naples Daily News story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP