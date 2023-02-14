CPR training: Local expert explains how and when to use CPR, defibrillator

Having basic CPR knowledge makes you more likely to help save someone's life.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tamisha Derks is the owner of Concierge Healthcare Training. She teaches First Aid and CPR to organizations and businesses in the Tampa Bay area.

Derks started the business several years ago after her husband suffered a major heart attack. He's okay now, but the experience changed their lives.

For Derks, it shed light on how important it is for everyone to know how to do CPR, especially those in minority communities.

Recent research shows that 75%-80% of cardiac arrests happen outside the hospital, and of those, only about 46% will get bystander CPR.

In these segments, Derks talks about the importance of knowing CPR and even demonstrates hands-only CPR, and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator or AED. If you are interested in learning CPR, you can find out more information here.