Dick Hoyt, who pushed son in multiple Boston Marathons, dies

Dick and his son Rick completed 32 Boston Marathons until Dick retired due to health issues in 2014.

Dick Hoyt, who inspired thousands by pushing his disabled son, Rick, in a wheelchair in dozens of Boston Marathons and hundreds of other races has died. He was 80. 

The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) in a statement Wednesday called Hoyt a legend who showed determination, passion and love for his son every marathon day. 

Dick Hoyt first pushed his son, who is a quadriplegic and has cerebral palsy, in the Boston Marathon in 1980. Dick and Rick completed 32 Boston Marathons together, until Dick, citing health issues, retired in 2014. They participated in more than 1,000 races.

"Dick personified what it meant to a be a Boston Marathoner, showing determination, passion, and love every Patriots’ Day for more than three decades,” the B.A.A. said in a statement. "He was not only a fan-favorite who inspired thousands, but also a loyal friend and father who took pride in spending quality time with his son Rick while running from Hopkinton to Boston.”

Remembering Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt

FILE - In this April 13, 2018, file photo, Dick Hoyt, left, and his son Rick, who competed together in 32 Boston Marathons, are introduced at a news conference in Boston before the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Boston. Dick Hoyt, who last competed with his son in the Boston Marathon in 2014, has died, the Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He was 80. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

