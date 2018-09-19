Deundre Williams is a single dad with a 6-year-old daughter.

He's also a veteran who became disabled in service to his country.

On Tuesday, the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program helped repay Williams for his service by giving him a car.

Williams, who has a 40 percent disability, was presented with a 2016 Kia Optima, which will give him much-needed transportation to find a job to support his daughter, take her to school and run daily errands.

He said he felt "blessed" by the gift.

He was chosen by Soldiers' Angels, a national charity which provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States military, their families, and a growing veteran population.

