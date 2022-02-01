Disney announces plans to build branded communities across the US

The first "Storyliving by Disney" community is slated for Rancho Mirage, California.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Disney lovers could soon experience the magic and service of the theme park right in the comfort of their homes.

The company announced plans Wednesday to introduce new "vibrant" neighborhoods across the U.S. as part of "Storyliving by Disney." Each community will feature distinctive designs, amenities and a special brand of magic, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

"These master-planned, new home communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives —all while enjoying the attention to detail and special touches that are Disney hallmarks," the blog post reads.

The neighborhoods will include Disney cast members slated to operate the community association and club memberships to provide access to things like wellness programming, entertainment and seminars, among other amenities.

"All new Disney branded masterplan residential communities designed to be the perfect setting for Disney fans to write the next exciting chapter in their lives," said Josh D'Amaro, Disney Parks chairman for experiences and products.

Storyliving by Disney's first location is called "Cotino" and will be built in Rancho Mirage, California which is nestled in the Coachella Valley. Disney says the area was once "a rejuvenating retreat" for Walt and Lillian Disney.

"Picture an energetic community with the warmth and charm of a small town and the beauty of a resort. A place that entices inspiration and makes every moment more memorable than the last," said Helen Pak, a senior VP for Disney Parks.

According to the theme park-giant, Cotino is the first of several communities as it explores other locations across the U.S. Disney notes that some of the communities it is looking to build will be reserved for 55+.