CLEARWATER, Fla. — As we all head into a hopeful new year, Nicholas the dolphin is already lining up his 2021 predictions.
The rescue dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium has a special talent for correctly predicting sports outcomes. And, he has a pretty good track record, with 10 correct sports predictions out of 17 since 2017.
Nicholas put his talents to work on Wednesday, choosing winners for the college football New Year’s weekend games.
He makes his selection by touching his nose to the logo of the winning team when presented with the competing teams on two sheets of laminated paper.
He has selected:
- Mississippi to beat Indiana in the Outback Bowl
- Ohio State to beat Clemson in the Sugar Bowl
- Alabama to beat Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl
Nicholas became a permanent resident at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in 2002, when he was rescued as a calf unable to survive on his own in the wild.
You can watch the video of Nicholas making his predictions here.
