'Dry January' motivation: How one woman turned an alcohol break into a permanent lifestyle change

SPOKANE, Wash. — Many of you are now a week into "Dry January," vowing not to drink for a month after a busy holiday season. Some of you may be considering giving up about now. So here's a little inspiration from a woman who decided to make a temporary change permanent.

"My last drink was Dec. 15, 2020. It's been a little over 2 years now. It's been such an interesting journey."

Tasha Cain was working here in Tampa at the time. She says she never felt like she had a problem with alcohol, but wanted to make her health a priority. She first tried Sober September earlier that same year.

"I felt so much better. I was sleeping better. I was working 3 a.m. to noon so the sleep was super important," she said.

And she felt the mental benefits. "My mind just felt better. I was sharper, I wasn't in a fog. It was awesome."

She briefly started drinking again, but immediately felt it catching up to her and her wallet. "So I was just like, I think I'm done... I think I'm done."

She has since moved across the country to Spokane, Washington, and says even though she misses the occasional mimosa or craft beer, she knows this is the right thing for her.

"The benefits just outweigh what is happening when I'm drinking," she said.