7 events to look forward to this spring around Tampa Bay

You'll want to mark your calendar to be sure to get a glimpse of Tampa Bay's spring event lineup.

TAMPA, Fla. — Spring is here and if you’re not itching from allergies, then you’re probably itching to get a taste of normal life and events. 2020 may have changed how we celebrated and got together, but 2021 is bringing us a taste of what it’s like to have that back.

Even though several events have already been canceled or postponed this season, here are seven events you can look forward to this spring.

Tampa Gun Show - Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11

➡️ Open each day from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

➡️ Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa

➡️ Cost: $12

WWE WrestleMania - Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11

➡️ Things get underway at 6:30 p.m.

➡️ Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

2021 Florida State Fair - April 22 through May 2

➡️ Daily hours vary

➡️ Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa

Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival - Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9

➡️ Open each day from 1-9 p.m.

➡️ Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa

Tampa Pride Street Festival - Saturday, May 22

➡️ Kicks off at 10:45 a.m.

➡️ Historic Ybor City, Tampa

➡️ Cost: Free

Foreigner - Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23

➡️ Kicks off at 8 p.m.

➡️ Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater

Sunset Music Festival - Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30

➡️ All-day event

➡️ Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

And don’t forget, the Rays are back at Tropicana Field and you can find their game schedule here.