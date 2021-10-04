Ready for fall? Here's what Floridians are searching to prepare

Some of the most popular seasonal searches may surprise you!

TAMPA, Fla. — It's time to talk all things fall — even living in Florida we can appreciate the beautiful changing colors up north as the weather cools down.

While we don't get that particular benefit, Floridians are taking advantage of just about everything else that has to do with the season.

There are plenty of popular fall trends you are searching for. One of Google's top searches this time of year: "How do I decorate my front porch?"

Google trends expert Molly Vandenberg found a few surprises in the searches as well, starting with fall fashion. It's not cozy sweaters and jeans.

"The top searched item is actually 'fall cocktail dress.' I wonder if that has to do with the fact that many people are attending more weddings and events again," she said.

Since people are getting outside more than they did last year, Molly says many of you are looking for things to do to celebrate the season.

"We're seeing people search for things near them like apple orchards and corn mazes. In Florida specifically, pumpkin patches are the top searched activity. So a lot of people are looking to get out and do those different things."

And stock up on pumpkin spice! The most searched recipes have this very important flavor.