Realities about adoption birth mothers said they wish they knew before giving birth

This story explores another side of the adoption process, one we rarely hear — birth mothers and post-adoption trauma.

Adoption is widely viewed as a win-win for millions of people ultimately resulting in a loving home for a child.

"I was kind of expecting to find other birth moms who would kind of link arms with me and tell me that everything's going to be ok and I found the complete opposite," she said.

Although it felt like the obvious choice, Taylor said she couldn't shake a feeling of unease. She found a Facebook group for birth moms.

Taylor said the agency even helped out with her rent bill.

Adoption became the natural solution and Taylor was immediately met with overwhelming support from her family and church. She started the process and started working with an agency that introduced her to a social worker and different options.

Panic and fear set in almost immediately and some of Taylor's family members suggested abortion. She said she tried to consider that but, ultimately, abortion was something she personally couldn't go through with.

Without enough room for another car seat in her car, this was indeed a crisis pregnancy.

"My girls were struggling, I was struggling, and my youngest was only two-and-a-half when I found out I was pregnant," Taylor said.

She was juggling three young daughters in the midst of a divorce and turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism. Taylor continued to unravel, spending more and more time at the nearby bar when she found out she was pregnant.

Jasmin Taylor recalls it as the darkest period of her life.

She also started to resent the adoption process when she learned how expensive adoption was as the agency tried to present her with a choice of prospective adoptive families.

"Just hearing that other side of the story that I had never heard growing up. I'd never heard the term adoption trauma," Taylor said.

Taylor started reading comments from women living with regret and remorse decades after giving the child up for adoption.

"I watched them strap him into their car. It was really tough. It's a tough memory," she said.

She had a C-section, signed the papers and he was gone — his new family anxiously waiting to take him home from the hospital.

More than a decade ago, Gelin said she was a single mom struggling with mounting debt when she found out she was pregnant. She had lousy insurance and her boyfriend didn't have the money to cover expenses.

"Not just the pre-birth matching, but also they'll pay expenses so if you're struggling, let's pay your rent or let's make your car payment or let's get you some food, let's get you some clothes," Gelin explained.

Her regret led her to create the nonprofit organization, Saving Our Sisters, aimed at giving pregnant women considering adoption an unbiased scope of the choice. She considers pre-birth matching between the birth mom and potential adoptive parents a grooming tactic.

She says she now wishes she could have been better counseled on the pros and cons.

"I ended up reaching out for the wrong help. The adoption agency was not interested in giving me full options, counseling," Gelin said.

It can be an agonizing and competitive process for couples and individuals hoping to adopt. Renee Gelin started to learn about the process 10 years ago when she decided to give her son up for adoption.

According to American Adoptions, there are approximately 36 couples waiting to adopt any given infant that's available .

Mary Lou Miller-Wagstaff has been an adoption attorney in Florida for 40 years.

She remembers the days when the statute was one-page long. Now, the laws surrounding adoptions in Florida are lengthy and complex.

When it comes to signing the paperwork to terminate a birth mother's legal rights, Miller-Wagstaff said, "She can sign it at the hospital if the discharge paperwork has been signed or 48 hours (after birth). That's a huge rush, it really is. When I first started doing this the agency would wait 30 days before they would get a birth mother's consent."

According to American Adoptions of Florida, the average cost of adoption is between $60,000 to $65,000.

"I know some agencies are $50,000 to $75,000. I have heard some agencies in the southern part of the state, in the southeastern part of the state primarily that are as much as $100,000," Miller-Wagstaff said.

The money goes toward agency fees, prospective birth mother expenses, attorneys, social workers and other professional services needed throughout the process, according to American Adoptions of Florida.

"Technically under the Florida statute, we're only supposed to be charging $5,000 so we have to explain to the court why it's higher," Miller-Wagstaff said.

She said the agency she works for offers unbiased counseling for birth mothers without pressuring or grooming the mom to give up the baby.