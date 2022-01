The hospital says the mom and baby are currently resting well.

TAMPA, Fla. — AdventHealth Tampa, which is AdventHealth's largest hospital in the Tampa Bay area, officially welcomed its first baby of 2022.

Jaquon Edwards Junior was born at 1:49 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital.

He arrived weighing a whopping 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 21.5 inches in length.

