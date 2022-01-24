Parents having trouble finding baby formula, here's some help

You might not be able to find you favorite brand of baby formula right now on store shelves. Here are some resources to help.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some parents looking to buy baby formula say they are finding empty shelves. The Infant Nutrition Council of America told CBS News there are challenges across supply chains.

Before the pandemic, baby formula powder was in stock 95 percent of the time. Now, it's as low as 75 percent in certain areas.

One Florida mom says she was able to get the formula Enfamil straight from the company but adds that she's not finding it in stores near her home.

"I am worried. Again, it comes to our minds of once we do run out of this formula, what's going to happen if they're sold out?" parent Tiffany Manon told CBS.

Amazon, CVS, Target, and Walgreens all say they're working with suppliers to cover increased customer demand. Analysts say it could be about four to six weeks before there will be more supplies available.

If you're having difficulties and need formula or breast milk, there are a few resources you can try.

Babycycle Diaper Bank gives out formula to partners they work with who help parents in need.

Parents have been finding diaper shortages as well during the pandemic. While their main focus is diapers, Babycycle provides several baby-related items to area non-profits and say they know people have been struggling.

St. Joseph's Women's Hospital takes donated breast milk in collaboration with the Mothers' Milk Bank of Florida. Last year, they received 150 gallons.

Baycare's Morton Plant and Winter Haven Hospitals are also baby milk depots. That donor milk specifically helps babies with medical needs in the hospital. They haven't had a drop in donations during the pandemic.