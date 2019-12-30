TAMPA, Fla — New Year's Day marks the end of the holiday season for some, but for many Latino families, it doesn't end until Three Kings' Day on Jan. 6.

The holiday celebrates the biblical tale in which the Three Wise Men bring gifts to baby Jesus.

A local mom wanted her kids to be able to take a picture with the three kings, but her 2-year-old is bedridden and can't leave the house.

"They have a special child and mom wanted to take a picture with the three kings. He cannot get out of the house because of his condition so I decided, 'Why not?' Let's make this family smile and make them happy," Jeannie Calderin said.

Calderin owns Somos Puerto Rico Tampa. An organization that helps Puerto Ricans in the Tampa Bay area. She reached out to La Creacion Bakery, PAL Campo Restaurant, Frappe el Artesano, and Walmart neighborhood market to make this holiday surprise happen.

"Just to be able to see their reaction and how thankful they are, I can’t describe the feeling it’s the most amazing feeling in the world when you can make someone’s day," Calderin said.

Costumes on and instruments in hand, Calderin and her family got ready for the special surprise. Los Tres Reyes Magos, or the Three Kings, went to the house bearing gifts for the family.

"I know that he lives it! I can see it that he was excited. I could see it, so that's what makes me happy," Emmanuel Lugo said.

Lugo and his wife Thelmaly were overwhelmed. Their 2-year-old Emmett and 7-year-old daughter Emmalyz got their dream this holiday season. They each got gifts. A dollhouse and Barbies for Emmalyz. Comfy clothes for little Emmett. In the middle of all the Christmas gifts, his monitors and oxygen are nearby.

"The baby has epilepsy, hypertonic muscles and he doesn't have the corpus callosum on his brain. It's hard, but we're trying to do our best," Lugo said.

The couple lives with the constant fear their baby could die but say their kids keep them strong.

"Faith, my daughter, and family. That's what keeps us strong," Thelmaly Mateo said.

The family doesn't take spending Christmas with their son for granted. That's why a surprise like this has given them hope again.

"That is going to be something that's going to be on my mind and heart forever. This is the best Christmas ever," Lugo said.

This surprise meant the world to the family. Now, they're looking for a new home. They need more room to take care of their son and help nurses take care of him throughout the day.

