Board games to play and help get you through 2020

Here's some help to keep your family entertained and off their devices if you're staying home for the holidays.

TAMPA, Fla. — Many of us have spent a lot of time at home with family during the pandemic and now we have the holidays and winter break for the kids. Brightside’s got you covered if you’re staying home for the holidays.

We talked to parenting expert Amanda Mushro about some new board games to get everyone off their devices and having fun.

Here are a few suggestions from her blog:

Sagrada, from Floodgate Games is all about strategy. You’re a skilled artisan, using tools-of-the-trade and careful planning to construct a stained-glass window masterpiece in the Sagrada Familia. It’s Available at Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, Hobby Game Stores. It says it's suitable for players ages 10 and up and is selling for $39.95. You can more information on it here.

Prisma Arena, from Hub Games is for ages 10 and up. It’s a fast-paced game for 2 to 4 players that looks to reimagine arena combat. Players can collect new powers with each victory. It takes about 30-60 Minutes to play and it costs $40

Incohearent Family Edition is a game where you compete to guess the gibberish, and makes for a hilarious family game night Ages: 12+ for $19.99.

Fog of Love, from Hush Hush Projects, is a game that’s like starring in a romantic comedy. It’s a rollercoaster ride of awkward situations, laugh out loud moments and difficult compromises you must make. It's avalible on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Barnes & Noble. Learn how to play here.

It says it's good for players ages 18 and up and costs $50.

