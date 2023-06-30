Feeding babies: Moms weigh in on the joys, challenges, and when to seek help

It's one of the main jobs as a new parent. In this episode, we talk to a panel of moms about common feeding challenges and ways to overcome them.

TAMPA, Fla. — As a new parent, feeding your baby can bring so much joy and satisfaction knowing they’re getting the needed nutrients to grow.

Unfortunately, that’s not the experience for every parent. According to the National Institutes of Health, some 25% to 40% of infants and toddlers are reported by parents or caregivers to have feeding problems. It can range from everything from colic to slow feeding and even refusing to eat.

Many babies deal with reflux and neurodevelopmental disabilities, which can impact their association with food, ability to eat and weight gain, as well.

In this week’s episode of "Timeout with Sarah Rosario," we speak to a panel of moms who give their take on several of these feeding issues as they share their own experiences with feeding.

We also tackle the topic of feeding schedules, breastfed and formula-fed babies, and how to teach your children healthy eating habits that will stick with them for a lifetime.

