ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and the City of St. Petersburg Aquatics Department are partnering up to help raise money to give free swim lessons to children in need.

To raise the funds, firefighters and lifeguards will be out from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Petersburg’s Northwest swimming pool at 2331 60th St. North washing cars.

One-hundred percent of the donations will go towards providing free swim lessons, to qualifying children, at any City of St. Petersburg pool.



According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the leading cause of injury death in US children one to four years old and is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death among US children five to 19 years old.

Florida leads the country in drowning deaths in children ages one to four years old, according to the Florida Department of Health (FLDOH).

FLDOH also reports that every year, enough kids to fill three to four preschool classrooms drown.

“In order to fight these tragic statistics, we must work together as a community,” St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said in a release.

The group Water Smart Florida suggests a three-step plan of action to prevent drowning tragedies: supervision, barriers and emergency preparedness.

Not sure where to find a local swim class? Here are organizations in your area that hold classes:

RELATED: Water safety lessons could be required in Florida schools if bill becomes law

RELATED: The hidden danger of drowning: It's silent

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter