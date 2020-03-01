TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The couple met in 2018 after swiping right on Tinder. On Darcy's profile she shared a photo of herself playing softball and Jeff said it caught his eye.

After a year of dating, the couple said "yes" by proposing to one another in their own special way.

"I had a former roommate of mine waiting for us to play our song, it was a surprise and then I proposed," Jeff explained. "And, I made a little scavenger hunt all around Tallahassee, going to our favorite places and each one of them had a little Easter egg with a poem and silicone ring in it that led him to the next place and eventually it spelled out, "Will you marry me?" Darcy said.

Jeff is a graduate student studying economics at Florida State and Darcy is a certified nurse-midwife. The couple said "I do" in September and opted for a coin toss to decide their last name.

And, Ward won!

"It is different, I don't feel like I lost a part of my identity or anything like that. I have been called Mr. Ward a few times now and it's nice, it's cute," Jeff said.

Darcy's brother designed a brass coin engraved with their surnames and profiles.

"I like that it's our family name now, I don't feel like its just my name but more the one that we chose to share, and we're starting a family based on that. It's now our name" Darcy said.

The couple used the Tinder dating app for about six months before meeting each other and then deleting it.

