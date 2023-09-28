'We want someone to keep their promises' | Three brothers still searching for a forever family

KVUE interviewed this trio of brothers one year ago. Their caseworker explained why he's still trying to find the right fit for them.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It's been one year since KVUE sat down with brothers Bobby, Aiden and Marshall. Now we're catching back up with them.

Bobby is the oldest at 11 years old, and Aiden and Marshall are 10-year-old twins. Once you meet them, it's hard to forget their energetic, sweet personalities and the special bond they have.

The three have been in foster care for several years now and are still in search of a Forever Family. After their story aired on KVUE one year ago, their caseworker, Mance Bowden, said he was flooded with messages from across the country and even some international inquiries.

"I had some interest in Australia and Europe even," Bowden said.

After carefully sifting through the inquiries and exploring some options, he is still trying to find the right fit for these boys.

Bowden said he would like to see the boys in a foster family together, in a therapeutic environment with people who have experience with children in foster care who have trauma needs.

For this story, KVUE's Hannah Rucker met up with the boys at Circuit of the Americas for some go karting. The brothers were bouncing around, unable to contain their excitement as they put on the helmets and picked out their cars.

Aiden explained what he and his brothers are hoping to find in a forever or foster family.

"We want someone to keep their promises," Aiden said.

The brothers love "Star Wars," playing sports, video games and being active.

Most importantly, the trio wants to stay together.

To learn more about these brothers or to put in an inquiry to adopt them, visit their page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Hannah Rucker on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | X | Instagram | YouTube