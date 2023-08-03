Reservations now accepted for Great Wolf Lodge in South Florida

The resort will bolster 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park.

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida’s newest family-friendly resort is now accepting reservations with a special limited-time offer, according to a news release.

Families can now begin booking their stay at the Great Wolf Lodge in South Florida until Oct. 1, 2023, with a special discount. Using the code RAISETHEROOF unlocks up to a 30% discount on room rates. One-night reservations will get a 25% discount, and reservations of two nights or more will have a 30% discount.

Reservations can only be made for stays at the resort between Oct. 1, 2024 and Jan. 1, 2025

“Today marks a significant milestone in the construction of Great Wolf Lodge South Florida, as we start focusing on the interior portions of the resort and all the amazing family experiences we will offer,” said John Murphy, the chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to opening this resort and offering families across South Florida with a close, convenient and carefree getaway destination, providing year-round family fun with experiences, attractions and entertainment designed to help families strengthen their pack.”

The resort will bolster 500 suites and a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. It will sit on 20 acres of land on the eastern edge of Collier County near the Interstate 75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, the resort website explains.

