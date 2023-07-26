Huge indoor water park coming to southwest Florida next year

The resort will sit on 20 acres of land on the eastern edge of Collier County.

NAPLES, Fla. — If you needed one more thing to add to your Florida bucket list for 2024, here you go!

The newest Great Wolf Lodge resort will bolster 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park in Naples.

The resort will sit on 20 acres of land on the eastern edge of Collier County near the Interstate 75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, the resort website explains.

The website says construction is expected to be completed between 18 to 24 months and hopes to be opening its door in the spring or summer of 2024.

