Millions of people use online DNA tests to learn more about their genealogy and family history. But what if you discovered something frightening about your family and yourself in the process?

Jerry Seltzer, 46, was adopted. In late 2017, he used an AncestryDNA test to try to find his biological parents. To his surprise, he found a 100 percent match with another user, his biological mom. She gave Jerry the name of his dad, Bill Berlin.

Jerry started cold calling people by that name leaving voicemails. When he’d almost given up, Jerry heard back from his biological father.

After getting to know his son, Bill felt he had to share about a hereditary disease in the family. Bill’s family has a history of an aggressive, difficult-to-treat and difficult-to-detect stomach cancer. His mother died from it, and so did several other family members.

