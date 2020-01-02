IRVING, Texas — A new Irving police officer got the surprise of her life Friday at her swearing-in ceremony.

Erika Benning thought her husband was going to pin on her badge and she was shocked when the son she hadn't seen in over two years walked in.

Benning was overcome with emotion.

Benning's son, Sgt. Giovanni Pando, is with the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany.

You might want to grab a tissue or two before you watch the video below.

Thank you for your service, Sgt. Pando and Officer Benning!

