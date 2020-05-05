How to celebrate Mother’s Day during the end of quarantine

Let mom know how much you care about her by making her feel special.

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend is the time to celebrate our moms. Especially the ones who have cooked and cleaned for us during quarantine. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10 and if you haven’t made a game plan for how to show mom how much you appreciate her, we’ve got the ultimate list of ideas.

Since we’re still practicing social distancing, most of your standard Mother’s Day plans are probably not as realistic. But, here in Florida, we are slowly reopening restaurants and facilities where you could take mom.

Start off by thanking mom by making her breakfast in bed or ordering brunch to-go. Support a local biz by ordering coffee and her favorite meal or even buying her a bouquet of flowers.

After you’ve surprised mom in the early a.m., take her out for some Vitamin D. Parks and beaches are open so you and momma bear can spend the day laying out in the sand or sitting poolside. Just remember to continue to practice social distancing protocols.

You could also take your mom for a picnic around the Tampa Riverwalk or one of our many state parks.

And, if you are still hesitant about going outdoors, you can always give mom a shoutout by submitting a Mom Moment. With your help, we will honor mothers with special on-air promotions, segments in our newscasts, and posts on our website and social media pages.

If you would like the chance to honor your mother in this way click here.

